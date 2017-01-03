A Country Hound Goes To The Big City
This year when Laura Pitts headed to the Jingle All The Way 5K in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, she brought along a partner, the retired foxhound Potomac Jacket, who trotted ahead of her in holiday attire. Pitts, the daughter of retired Potomac Hunt huntsman Larry Pitts, serves as an honorary whipper-in for Potomac, and always had a soft spot for Jacket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle of the Horse.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec 9
|househunter
|19
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC