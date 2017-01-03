A Country Hound Goes To The Big City

This year when Laura Pitts headed to the Jingle All The Way 5K in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, she brought along a partner, the retired foxhound Potomac Jacket, who trotted ahead of her in holiday attire. Pitts, the daughter of retired Potomac Hunt huntsman Larry Pitts, serves as an honorary whipper-in for Potomac, and always had a soft spot for Jacket.

