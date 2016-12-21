Police Say Burke and Springfield Homicides Appear to be Linked

On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield. On Dec. 22, Fairfax County Police responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. that Henok G. Yohannes, 22, had been found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Ct. in Springfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.