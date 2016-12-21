Fairfax leaders approve police-review...

Fairfax leaders approve police-review board

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Virginia's largest jurisdiction moved forward Tuesday with creating a civilian board to review allegations of police abuse, joining the District, New York and other major U.S. cities that have taken steps to improve police accountability.

