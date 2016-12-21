Arlington to Buy Springfield Site for Bus Heavy Maintenance Facility
The Arlington County Board today approved a contract to purchase a $4.65 million site, zoned for industrial use, at 6701-6705 Electronic Drive in Springfield to be used for construction and operation of a heavy maintenance facility for the County's growing Arlington Transit bus fleet. The new facility would replace the current ART maintenance facility, leased by the County's ART operations and maintenance contractor, at 6100 Farrington Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, about two miles from the Electronic Drive site.
