Air Force dad home from deployment surprises son Read Story Peggy Fox
A little boy in Springfield whose father has been deployed to the Middle East got a big surprise in in his kindergarten class at Hunt Valley Elementary School. The boy's parents are both in the Air Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec 9
|househunter
|19
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec 5
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC