Brothers' prank on USM student goes viral
Caleb Plott, 19, is a freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi originally from West Springfield, Virginia, roughly 20 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. "It didn't make sense for me to travel for two days to only spend three days with them," Plott explained. "Too much money for too little time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec 10
|househunter
|1
|Review: Capital Group Real Estate Inc (Jun '09)
|Dec 9
|househunter
|19
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec 5
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov 24
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIDEO: Va. Task Force 1 search and rescue heads...
|Oct '16
|tiny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC