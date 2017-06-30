Full Grip Pie Jaws Securely Hold Workpieces in Virtually any Application
Pie jaws from Dillon Manufacturing are ideal for machining valves, cylinders, specialty wheels and gears, housings and enclosures, adaptors and connectors, aluminum and steel shells, flanges, retainer rings, thin-walled automotive smog control air pump rotors, gas turbine parts, thin-wall tubing and cylinder liners for diesel engines, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakewwod Swim Club (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Frieda
|23
|Video of girl messed up goes by shy
|Jul 2
|Mind your own
|2
|Do you remember 1987 (Jul '13)
|Jun 29
|Joyce
|15
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Jun 21
|Anonymous
|79
|Cundiff is Sidney job finalist (Nov '11)
|Jun 13
|Shaquille Johnson
|8
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|Jun 7
|anon
|18
|Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to...
|Jun 6
|Kenny Hendrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC