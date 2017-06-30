Full Grip Pie Jaws Securely Hold Work...

Full Grip Pie Jaws Securely Hold Workpieces in Virtually any Application

Pie jaws from Dillon Manufacturing are ideal for machining valves, cylinders, specialty wheels and gears, housings and enclosures, adaptors and connectors, aluminum and steel shells, flanges, retainer rings, thin-walled automotive smog control air pump rotors, gas turbine parts, thin-wall tubing and cylinder liners for diesel engines, and more.

