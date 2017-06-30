2 arrested after 1,000 pounds of pot ...

2 arrested after 1,000 pounds of pot found in Defiance

Two men have been charged in Defiance County, Ohio after police found about 1,000 pounds of marijuana in a trailer during a traffic stop, police said.

