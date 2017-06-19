Springfield district adding educational tools
A new program is being implemented in the Springfield Local School District to better individualize the learning experience for each student, further driving each pupil to academic achievement. Brad Beun, district director of special services, said the classroom tool would aid teachers in determining where each student is academically and provide a path to helping him or her reach their full potential.
