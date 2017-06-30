Springfield couple arrested after chase
Two people were arrested Friday by Madison County Sheriff's deputies after an apparent chainsaw theft from a garage led to an auto chase that ended when the suspects' vehicle reportedly ran out of gas. According to sheriff's reports, a West Jefferson homeowner contacted the sheriff's office Friday evening to report two chainsaws being stolen from a garage on Scenic Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lakewwod Swim Club (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|Frieda
|23
|Video of girl messed up goes by shy
|Jul 2
|Mind your own
|2
|Do you remember 1987 (Jul '13)
|Jun 29
|Joyce
|15
|Any Springfield Oldtimers around? (Jan '10)
|Jun 21
|Anonymous
|79
|Cundiff is Sidney job finalist (Nov '11)
|Jun 13
|Shaquille Johnson
|8
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|Jun 7
|anon
|18
|Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to...
|Jun 6
|Kenny Hendrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC