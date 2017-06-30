Springfield couple arrested after chase

Springfield couple arrested after chase

Wednesday Jun 28

Two people were arrested Friday by Madison County Sheriff's deputies after an apparent chainsaw theft from a garage led to an auto chase that ended when the suspects' vehicle reportedly ran out of gas. According to sheriff's reports, a West Jefferson homeowner contacted the sheriff's office Friday evening to report two chainsaws being stolen from a garage on Scenic Drive.

