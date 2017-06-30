Springfield concerts rock crowds
On Friday nights, live local bands usher in weekends with a variety of music at the Vincent J. Mealy Bicentennial Gazebo, located next to Springfield Lake on Canfield Road. At the June 16 concert, The Hitmen, shown above, performed classic rock tunes from 1960 to 2000 for the crowd.
