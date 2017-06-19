Rock the Docks marks decade of fun in Springfield
The township's annual celebration of summertime fun, Rock the Docks, will feature entertainment and family-friendly activities for the 10th year. Rock the Docks will take place June 23 from 5 to 11 p.m., June 24 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and June 25 from noon to 6 p.m. All events will take place along Canfield Road next to Springfield Lake.
