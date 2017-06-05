Ohio to pay man a judge refused to re...

Ohio to pay man a judge refused to release from prison

Ohio has agreed to pay a man $110,000 because a judge refused to release him from prison after his drug conviction was overturned. The Dayton Daily News reports the state Controlling Board is expected to vote Monday on the settlement for Frank Davis.

