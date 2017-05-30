Ohio farmers fear Trump push to revamp NAFTA Updated at

The Trump administration's hope of revising NAFTA is prompting fears that acrimonious talks could spark a trade war and threaten the lucrative export of soybeans and corn by Ohio's farmers. Although U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer has assured lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the administration is committed to producing “substantive results” for American agriculture, agricultural leaders are worried because the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and other trade pacts have led to a thriving Ohio farming export industry.

