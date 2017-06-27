Moore Road trio lose another legal ba...

Moore Road trio lose another legal battle

Friday Jun 16

The trio behind the Moore Road controversy has lost another legal battle, this time after neither the plaintiffs or their attorney showed up for a pretrial hearing. Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Washam dismissed the lawsuit Charles and Laura Bramel and Chester Channels filed against Michael and Karla Holden after the plaintiffs failed to attend a final pretrial hearing held June 8. The lawsuit had been scheduled for trial June 19, and failure of the plaintiff or their attorney to show up for a hearing usually results in the lawsuit's automatic dismissal.

