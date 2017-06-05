Manufacturer laying off 81 in Springf...

Manufacturer laying off 81 in Springfield

1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Navistar is laying off 81 people from its Springfield plant. The auto manufacturer filed notice with the state that 81 employees, most of them journeymen mechanics, would be laid off from its Truck Specialty Center at 5971 Urbana Rd. in Springfield over the course of several months.

