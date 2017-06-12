Iconic Harmar Hill home sold

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Mary Rongyos, left, from Cuyahoga Falls, holds Bear and her friend Cherryl Huffenberger, right, from Springfield, pays attention to Cooper, longtime fixtures at the House on Harmar Hill, on Wednesday. It is time to turn the page on a well-known Victorian home in Marietta as the former owner and the home itself will begin new chapters of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.