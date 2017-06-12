Education Department Is Rejecting University Grant Applications Because Of Double-Spacing
Universities making simple mistakes on Department of Education grant applications, like using the wrong spacing or type face, are losing thousands of dollars in federal funding. At least 40 colleges and organizations applying for federal grants for Upward Bound , a program established in 1960s that helps pay for for low-income students to attend college, have been rejected for failing to follow strict guidelines regarding spacing and font, according to The Chronicle for Higher Education .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cundiff is Sidney job finalist (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Shaquille Johnson
|8
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|Jun 7
|anon
|18
|Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to...
|Jun 6
|Kenny Hendrick
|1
|Monte Zinn raid (Feb '13)
|May 28
|Beacon of Light
|4
|Shaah W (Nov '14)
|May 27
|LaShaundra
|2
|Mulatto children in Springfield (Feb '16)
|May 27
|Alice
|13
|renegades mc (Jul '09)
|May 25
|The one and only ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC