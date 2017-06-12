Education Department Is Rejecting University Grant Applications Because Of Double-Spacing

Universities making simple mistakes on Department of Education grant applications, like using the wrong spacing or type face, are losing thousands of dollars in federal funding. At least 40 colleges and organizations applying for federal grants for Upward Bound , a program established in 1960s that helps pay for for low-income students to attend college, have been rejected for failing to follow strict guidelines regarding spacing and font, according to The Chronicle for Higher Education .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.