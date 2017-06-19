Dizzy Duck Derby raises funds for Port-Summit Rotary Club
More than 800 rubber ducks raced down the Springfield Lake Outlet to raise funds for the Port-Summit Rotary Club during the Dizzy Duck Derby June 3. The second annual event invited area residents to sponsor one of the ducks for $10 for a chance to win $1,000, $500, $250, $150 and $100 in race prizes, according to club officials. Shown above are club members preparing for the event.
