Springfield district focusing on ener...

Springfield district focusing on energy conservation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

At the May 16 Springfield Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Springfield High School students, from left, Collin Leoporis, Matthew Jordan and Gabrielle Miller were presented with a plaque by Summit County Engineer Al Brubaker for winning the county Bridge Building Competition. The students are part of a bridge building club at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
renegades mc (Jul '09) 19 hr The one and only ... 104
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) May 11 Nothing 11
the murray black co. (Sep '09) May 1 Twigman in Seekon... 16
Trent Aldrich (Jun '15) Apr 28 Concerned 8
James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16) Apr 27 concerned 2
jackson shannon (Jun '15) Apr '17 Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) Apr '17 Same 5
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,287,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC