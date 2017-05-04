Saw Blades and Side Milling Cutters f...

Saw Blades and Side Milling Cutters for a Wide Range of Applications

Standard saw blades and side chip clearance saws from Controx are ideal for a wide range of applications including, gold and silver jewelry, fastener production, resistors, electronics, thin or thick-walled pipes and profiles, extrusions, abrasive, high-tensile materials, and more. Booth 5738: Available in U.S. Imperial dimensions with diameters from 1 in to 8 in and metric dimensions from 20 mm to 250 mm, with fine, medium and coarse tooth pitch to meet application requirements, standard saw blades and side chip clearance saws from Controx are suitable for a wide range of precision cutting applications.

