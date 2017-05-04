Saw Blades and Side Milling Cutters for a Wide Range of Applications
Standard saw blades and side chip clearance saws from Controx are ideal for a wide range of applications including, gold and silver jewelry, fastener production, resistors, electronics, thin or thick-walled pipes and profiles, extrusions, abrasive, high-tensile materials, and more. Booth 5738: Available in U.S. Imperial dimensions with diameters from 1 in to 8 in and metric dimensions from 20 mm to 250 mm, with fine, medium and coarse tooth pitch to meet application requirements, standard saw blades and side chip clearance saws from Controx are suitable for a wide range of precision cutting applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the murray black co. (Sep '09)
|May 1
|Twigman in Seekon...
|16
|Trent Aldrich (Jun '15)
|Apr 28
|Concerned
|8
|James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16)
|Apr 27
|concerned
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Apr 24
|Knights51
|10
|jackson shannon (Jun '15)
|Apr 21
|Same
|2
|Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Same
|5
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Apr 17
|Bsteppjr
|26
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC