Mary Scifres
Survivors include two daughters, Melody Scifres-Bautista of Springfield, Ohio and Rhonda Wettrick of North Vernon, Indiana; five sisters, Thelma Bowling and Margo McCandless, both of Scottsburg, Indiana, Rachel Rutherford of Lexington, Indiana, Wanda Gregorash of Las Vegas, Nevada and Theresa Rice of Centerville, Texas; and five grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12)
|Wed
|anon
|18
|Does anybody know case law I can incorporate to...
|Tue
|Kenny Hendrick
|1
|Monte Zinn raid (Feb '13)
|May 28
|Beacon of Light
|4
|Shaah W (Nov '14)
|May 27
|LaShaundra
|2
|Mulatto children in Springfield (Feb '16)
|May 27
|Alice
|13
|renegades mc (Jul '09)
|May 25
|The one and only ...
|104
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|May 11
|Nothing
|11
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC