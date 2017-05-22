Man convicted of murder in baby daugh...

Man convicted of murder in baby daughtera s death sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Whiznews.com

An Ohio man who admitted shaking his infant daughter before she was found dead in a car seat in his truck has been sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 18 years. Court officials say 22-year-old Brian Hayslip had pleaded guilty to murder and evidence-tampering charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) May 11 Nothing 11
the murray black co. (Sep '09) May 1 Twigman in Seekon... 16
Trent Aldrich (Jun '15) Apr 28 Concerned 8
James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16) Apr 27 concerned 2
jackson shannon (Jun '15) Apr '17 Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) Apr '17 Same 5
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr '17 Bsteppjr 26
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC