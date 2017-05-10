Last call for Buckeye Classic Yearlin...

Last call for Buckeye Classic Yearling Sale

The Hoosier Classic Sale Company has announced a last call for yearlings for the 3rd annual Buckeye Classic Yearling Sale at Springfield OH. Held in the Champions Center Expo on September 26th, the sale comes off a strong 2016 session which saw the highest priced OH sired yearling at auction.

