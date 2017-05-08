Griffin House to Return to NYC at Cit...

Griffin House to Return to NYC at City Winery This June

Monday May 8 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Griffin House will play Tuesday, June 13, at CITY WINERY, 155 Varrick St., New York NY at 7:00pm. For tickets , call 212-608-0555 or visit www.citywinery.com .

