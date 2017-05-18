Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bar...

Country Music Hall of Famer Bobby Bare & Friends in Carthage June 3rd

For more than fifty years, singer-songwriter Bobby Bare has been one of Country Music's most respected performers and recording artists. He was born Robert Joseph Bare in Lawrence County, Ohio, and began his career in Springfield, Ohio.

