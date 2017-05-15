City to examine paramedic safety after police overdose
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Springfield law enforcement and health leaders are examining safety and training policies for first responders - including having police officers carry naloxone kits for their own use - in light of the potency of illicit fentanyl hitting the streets. An eastern Ohio officer had to be revived with four doses of the overdose antidote commonly called Narcan after he accidentally came into contact with fentanyl during a traffic stop late last week.
