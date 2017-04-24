Springfield dad arrested after baby o...

Springfield dad arrested after baby overdoses, revived with Narcan -

Read more: The Madison Press

A Springfield man has been charged with endangering children after his 1-year-old son appears to have overdosed and was revived. Samuel J. Mosley, 38, was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty Monday to the third-degree felony charge in court.

