Springfield business development cent...

Springfield business development center to move

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Springfield Small Business Development Center is moving to downtown thanks to a new partnership with Clark State Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trent Aldrich (Jun '15) 2 hr Concerned 8
James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16) 14 hr concerned 2
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Apr 24 Knights51 10
jackson shannon (Jun '15) Apr 21 Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) Apr 21 Same 5
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr 17 Bsteppjr 26
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Apr 14 Fookyoutoo 97
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC