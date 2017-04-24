SHERIFFa S Office

SHERIFFa S Office

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Salem News

The West Township fire chief told deputies the resident, Mark Morgan, kept trying to go into his home while they were working to put out the fire. Deputies explained to Morgan he is not allowed inside until the fire chief cleared the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Mon Knights51 10
jackson shannon (Jun '15) Apr 21 Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) Apr 21 Same 5
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr 17 Bsteppjr 26
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Apr 14 Fookyoutoo 97
Lookin for the dickhead Apr 13 Dave dove 1
John Bryan State Park - Pool (Jan '15) Apr 12 Bbrdkng 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC