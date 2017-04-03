Police, parks on Springfield May ballot
Springfield officials are hoping residents will approve two levy requests on the May 2 Primary/Special Election ballot they say will make the township "safe and strong." Issue 9 is the renewal of a five-year, 3-mill levy, with an increase of 1.5 mills, for the Springfield Police Department.
