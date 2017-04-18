OSHP Investigating Serious Crash In Ridgefield Township
The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle serious injury crash in Ridgefield Township. The crash occurred at the intersection of Washington Road and River Road at 2:15 am.
