OSHP Investigating Serious Crash In R...

OSHP Investigating Serious Crash In Ridgefield Township

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle serious injury crash in Ridgefield Township. The crash occurred at the intersection of Washington Road and River Road at 2:15 am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) 18 hr Love 4
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr 17 Bsteppjr 26
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Apr 14 Fookyoutoo 97
Lookin for the dickhead Apr 13 Dave dove 1
John Bryan State Park - Pool (Jan '15) Apr 12 Bbrdkng 2
Miami Valley Homebuyers Please Read! (Mar '08) Apr 11 I know 4
Original Stores at the Upper Valley Mall (Dec '12) Apr 11 Chris 17
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC