Ohio House budget proposal would eliminate Municipal Clerk's...
An item in the Ohio House of Representatives biennial budget proposal could consolidate the clerk of courts offices in Clark County, if approved. The proposal would eliminate the office of the Municipal Clerk of Courts in Clark County and roll its duties into the Clark County Clerk of Courts Office, according to House Bill 49, which was released Tuesday morning.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the murray black co. (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Twigman in Seekon...
|16
|Trent Aldrich (Jun '15)
|Apr 28
|Concerned
|8
|James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16)
|Apr 27
|concerned
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10)
|Apr 24
|Knights51
|10
|jackson shannon (Jun '15)
|Apr 21
|Same
|2
|Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15)
|Apr 21
|Same
|5
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Apr 17
|Bsteppjr
|26
