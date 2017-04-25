Ohio House budget proposal would elim...

Ohio House budget proposal would eliminate Municipal Clerk's...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

An item in the Ohio House of Representatives biennial budget proposal could consolidate the clerk of courts offices in Clark County, if approved. The proposal would eliminate the office of the Municipal Clerk of Courts in Clark County and roll its duties into the Clark County Clerk of Courts Office, according to House Bill 49, which was released Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the murray black co. (Sep '09) Mon Twigman in Seekon... 16
Trent Aldrich (Jun '15) Apr 28 Concerned 8
James "choke" "poke" mundy is a snitch (Aug '16) Apr 27 concerned 2
What streets do the hookers hang out? (Sep '10) Apr 24 Knights51 10
jackson shannon (Jun '15) Apr 21 Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) Apr 21 Same 5
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr 17 Bsteppjr 26
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC