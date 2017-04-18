OH Firefighter Confesses to Sexual As...

OH Firefighter Confesses to Sexual Assault of Fire Cadets

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: FireHouse.com

April 22--A former Springfield Twp. firefighter pleaded not guilty Friday in Clark County Common Pleas Court to several charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting teens in the fire department's cadet program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackson shannon (Jun '15) 11 hr Same 2
Juhahna Hinshaw (Dec '15) 15 hr Same 5
Bill Stepp (Sep '15) Apr 17 Bsteppjr 26
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Apr 14 Fookyoutoo 97
Lookin for the dickhead Apr 13 Dave dove 1
John Bryan State Park - Pool (Jan '15) Apr 12 Bbrdkng 2
Miami Valley Homebuyers Please Read! (Mar '08) Apr 11 I know 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC