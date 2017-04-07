Injuries reported in crash on I-70 in...

Injuries reported in crash on I-70 in Springfield

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-70, near the S.R. 41 exit. The Sheriff's Office received a call about a car sideways on I-70.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alan Miller: Editorial page editor Barbara Carm... Sun Big Johnson 1
Why would anyone want to live in Springfield, Ohio (Jul '07) Mar 25 And Stay Out 202
Looking for old friend ALVIN Mims Mar 23 DCS 1
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Mar 22 Carol 95
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Mar 21 Spelling 7
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC