Injuries reported in crash on I-70 in Springfield
The Clark County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-70, near the S.R. 41 exit. The Sheriff's Office received a call about a car sideways on I-70.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alan Miller: Editorial page editor Barbara Carm...
|Sun
|Big Johnson
|1
|Why would anyone want to live in Springfield, Ohio (Jul '07)
|Mar 25
|And Stay Out
|202
|Looking for old friend ALVIN Mims
|Mar 23
|DCS
|1
|Murders in Springfield (Jul '11)
|Mar 22
|Carol
|95
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Mar 21
|Spelling
|7
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC