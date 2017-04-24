Court: Dad accused of killing baby daughter pleads guilty
Court officials say an Ohio man accused of killing his 3-month-old daughter who was found dead in a car seat in his truck last year has pleaded guilty to murder and tampering with evidence charges. Clark County court officials say Brian Hayslip pleaded guilty Thursday in Lilly Hayslip's death.
