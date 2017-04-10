Authorities: Inmate dies at county jail in Ohio
The offices of Clark County's coroner and the sheriff on Friday confirmed the death at the jail in Springfield, about 30 miles northeast of Dayton. Chief Deputy Travis Russell says the in-custody death occurred Thursday, but provided no additional information.
