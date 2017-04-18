Authorities: Firefighter said he sexu...

Authorities: Firefighter said he sexually assaulted teens

Read more: The Delaware Gazette

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - Authorities say an Ohio firefighter confessed to sexually assaulting four teenagers in his department's cadet program, sometimes in paid sexual encounters, while he was an instructor.

