WWII bomber pilot honored for clean flying record
A Springfield, Ohio, World War II veteran pilot will be honored Tuesday for having one of the cleanest flying records possible. Gordon McOwen, a former B-24 bomber pilot for the U.S. Army Air Corps and Springfield native, will be presented the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration.
