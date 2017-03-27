WWII bomber pilot honored for clean f...

WWII bomber pilot honored for clean flying record

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A Springfield, Ohio, World War II veteran pilot will be honored Tuesday for having one of the cleanest flying records possible. Gordon McOwen, a former B-24 bomber pilot for the U.S. Army Air Corps and Springfield native, will be presented the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration.

