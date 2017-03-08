Wittenberg professor leaves school $2.3M

A Wittenberg University professor has bequeathed the school a major gift. The late Elizabeth "Betty" Powelson donated $2.3 million from her estate to the Springfield university's biology department, it announced in an event Wednesday.

