The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights announced today that it has reached an agreement with Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, after finding that the university's handling of complaints arising from reports of sexual assault violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

