Springfield to conduct own search for superintendent

The Springfield Local Board of Education will skip a search consultant and look on its own for the school district's next superintendent. The board met Wednesday to discuss first steps in the process to find a successor to Superintendent of Schools Michael O'Shea, who announced his retirement several weeks ago.

