Springfield to conduct own search for superintendent
The Springfield Local Board of Education will skip a search consultant and look on its own for the school district's next superintendent. The board met Wednesday to discuss first steps in the process to find a successor to Superintendent of Schools Michael O'Shea, who announced his retirement several weeks ago.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rita Ferryman and Larry Butler found dead in 1982 (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Smh
|37
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Bke
|5
|Restaurants - Gone but not forgotten (Jun '13)
|Mar 9
|jojo
|42
|Remembering old bars.... (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|jojo
|186
|Bill Stepp (Sep '15)
|Mar 8
|KWB
|20
|Cedar Street Beef and Liquor (Jan '16)
|Mar 3
|I remember
|3
|Cold Case - Alia Hartman
|Mar 2
|Answers
|1
