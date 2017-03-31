Shoplifting suspect fights with polic...

Shoplifting suspect fights with police at Springfield gas station

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

The $5,000 Lead The Way scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren. CBC and Vectren annually award $1,000 in college tuition a Many of us are counting down the days to summer, but before we get there, we have to get through storm season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alan Miller: Editorial page editor Barbara Carm... 35 min Big Johnson 1
Why would anyone want to live in Springfield, Ohio (Jul '07) Mar 25 And Stay Out 202
Looking for old friend ALVIN Mims Mar 23 DCS 1
Murders in Springfield (Jul '11) Mar 22 Carol 95
christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13) Mar 21 Spelling 7
Election Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10) Mar 21 State pharrt 7
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Springfield, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,590 • Total comments across all topics: 280,163,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC