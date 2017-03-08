OH: $10M in Clark County Road Project...

OH: $10M in Clark County Road Projects Planned

March 11-- Clark County residents will have a chance next month to review nearly $10 million worth of traffic improvement projects planned over the next four years. The federal money will be available to local governments between 2018 and 2021 as part of the Transportation Improvement Program, Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee Director Scott Schmid said.

