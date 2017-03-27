Officials predict lower rates with new gas aggregation program

Joining the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council is expected to result in savings for natural gas customers in Summit County's opt-out aggregation program, plus reduce the county's administrative costs. Also, business customers will get access to a new economic development tool, county officials said March 27. County Council's committee meetings that day included Planning and Economic Development, during which members discussed the proposed change and recommended associated legislation be given a second reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.