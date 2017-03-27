Officials predict lower rates with new gas aggregation program
Joining the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council is expected to result in savings for natural gas customers in Summit County's opt-out aggregation program, plus reduce the county's administrative costs. Also, business customers will get access to a new economic development tool, county officials said March 27. County Council's committee meetings that day included Planning and Economic Development, during which members discussed the proposed change and recommended associated legislation be given a second reading.
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why would anyone want to live in Springfield, Ohio (Jul '07)
|Mar 25
|And Stay Out
|202
|Looking for old friend ALVIN Mims
|Mar 23
|DCS
|1
|Murders in Springfield (Jul '11)
|Mar 22
|Carol
|95
|christina gonzalez from urbana (Jul '13)
|Mar 21
|Spelling
|7
|Who do you support for State House in Ohio (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|State pharrt
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|Yamada North America Lovers
|Mar 20
|Kray
|3
