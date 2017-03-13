In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Jeff E. Taylor, 59, Madison Avenue, Salineville, was fined $100, sentenced to 90 days in jail and required 40 hours community service for prohibitions concerning companion animals for failing to seek medical attention for a sick and emaciated dog chained to his porch in September. Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., 27, East Garfield Road, New Springfield, was fined $675, had his license suspended for six months, required to attend a three-day counseling program and ordered 30 hours community service for OVI first offense.

