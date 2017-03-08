Girl Scouts earn highest honors -
Girl Scouts from the Dayton area received their Gold Award at a special ceremony at the Ponitz Center at Sinclair Community College on March 5. They join over a century of Girl Scout alumnae who have positively impacted their communities and the world with their creative, impactful, and sustainable Take Action projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.
