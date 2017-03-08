Girl Scouts earn highest honors -

Girl Scouts earn highest honors -

Girl Scouts from the Dayton area received their Gold Award at a special ceremony at the Ponitz Center at Sinclair Community College on March 5. They join over a century of Girl Scout alumnae who have positively impacted their communities and the world with their creative, impactful, and sustainable Take Action projects.

