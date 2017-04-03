Full Grip Jaws Securely Hold Workpieces for Virtually Any Application
Full grip pie jaws from Dillon Manufacturing reduce distortion and provide more friction for drive during turning operations. They are available to mount either manual or power chucks.
Read more at F&M Magazine.
