Feds: Ohio school broke law in handling sex assault reports
The U.S. Department of Education says a small, private Ohio university violated federal law in handling complaints related to sexual assaults and has agreed to make some changes. Complaints filed in 2011 and 2013 alleged Wittenberg University in Springfield didn't promptly, equitably respond to reports of students being sexually assaulted.
