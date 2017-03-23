Ex-teacher faces charges from his time at Springfield
A former Springfield High School math teacher is facing felony charges based on accusations he had a sexual relationship with a student. Kyle McKinch, 28, of of the 6000 block of Gettysburg Drive in Sylvania was named in a bill of information filed March 16 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court charging him with one count of sexual battery and three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
